Donegal League reports: McNulty hits four as Cappry run riot

Cappry Rovers’ Paddy McNulty scored four as his side walked past Glenea United, with the home side running up 7-0 winners.



Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Cappry Rovers 7

Glenea United 0

Cappry got off the ideal start in the game when McNulty scored from the edge of the box with a fine strike.



Cappry doubled their lead in the 10th minute when Alan Gethins raced through and rounded the keeper to tap home. Cappry made it 3-0 when Jack Burke found McNulty in the box for his second. Cappry again got off to an ideal start in the second half when McNulty rounded the keeper for his hat-trick to make it 4-0. Cappry made it 5-0 when Dean O’ Donnell tapped home from close range. McNulty added his fourth and Cappry’s sixth when he headed home a Brendan Mc Laughlin cross. Cappry rounded off the scoring when Aaron Kelly finished from inside the box.

Drumkeen United 0

Donegal Town 7

Donegal Town ran riot in their win against Drumkeen United.



Ronan McHugh scored the first and Eoin Slevin added another shortly after that to leave the home team with a mountain to climb. Killian Faulkner and Stephen Graham piled more misery on when they added a goal each before half time.



With 20 minutes to go, Donegal then came back to life and Stephen Graham added his second and Donegal's fifth goal Darren Russell and Daniel McHugh did inflict some more damage with goals number six and seven for the visitors on a day the home team will want to forget as soon as possible.

Keadue Rovers 4

Convoy Arsenal 1

It was a tale of spot kicks as Keadue Rovers scored three to beat Convoy Arsenal.



Keadue's Jay Doherty’s run and shot on 40 minutes which was saved, the rebound however fell into the path of Barry Curran who was fouled inside the box for a penalty. Chris Greene stepped up making no mistake.

Just after the hour, another foul in the box led to another penalty, again neatly converted by Chris Greene. The game was put beyond any doubt after seventy minutes when Aidan McHugh was fouled by the keeper and he stepped up to tuck away low to the right for 3-0.



Keadue introduced a few subs and one of these, Oran Fallon, struck for a fourth in the 77th minute, running in from the flank and planting low to the net. Convoy didn't let their heads go down and on 81 minutes centre half Mark Griffin volleyed low to the net for a consolation.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Fanad United 0

Swilly Rovers 0



Fanad United and Swilly Rovers shared the spoils in what was at times a frantic local derby with chances at a premium. In the 10th minute Martin Mc Elhinney played in Liam Mc Grenaghan on the left and his fine drive went just over the bar. On 25 minutes Seamus Coyle won possession on the right and his cross was met by Martin Mc Elhinney who headed wide when well placed.



Playing with the wind in the second half, Swilly did create several chances. Five minutes into the half a throw out from Mark Mc Conigley was intercepted and when the ball was fed to Conor Gormley he shot over the bar from the edge of the box.

Patsy Friel produced a fine run and cross from the right but Kyle Mc Garvey's shot from six yards was well saved by Swilly keeper Barry Gallagher. From the follow up Eddie O'Reilly put the ball in the net but was ruled offside.

Gweedore Celtic 2

Ballybofey United 2

Ballybofey recovered from the concession of a first minute penalty to go into a 2-1 lead early in the second half but had to settle for a share of the spoils when Gweedore levelled with 10 minutes remaining.



Thomas Diver gave Gweedore the perfect start scoring from the penalty spot but the goal spurred on Ballybofey and they were level by the 30th minute thanks to a super strike from Damian Glackin from 20 yards.



Ten minutes into the second half the visitors hit the front. A cross into the box caused confusion in the Celtic rearguard and as defenders hesitated Dylan Mc Namee pounced to give Ballybofey the lead. The home team managed to eventually score with 10 minutes remaining when Odhran Mac Niallais drove to the net following a corner. Michael Cutliffe could have scored the winner for Gweedore but his header in the final minute was just over the bar.

Rathmullan Celtic 1

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 0

Eoin Sheridan's glancing header midway through the second half won all three points for Rathmullan Celtic in a tough contest at The Flagpole Field.



The teams observed a minutes' silence before the game in John Joe Mc Ateer’s memory, with Charlie Doherty of Kerrykeel and Jim Deeney of Rathmullan also remembered following their passing in recent days.



Chances were at a premium, but the home side grabbed the all-important opener on 67 minutes. Kevin Doran's teasing cross the left-hand-side drew Eoghan Jordan off his line but Eoin Sheridan got there before him to glance the ball into the back of the net.



On an afternoon when the two clubs came together to remember the footballing icon that was John Joe Mc Ateer the game provided a bit of everything. Endeavour on both sides, some quality play, great saves and near misses. But handshakes all round at the end, he wouldn't have wanted it any other way.

St Catherine’s 1

Milford United 1

The first half ended in a stalemate but the home team came out playing better football in the second half and it was all one-way traffic. Lorcan Friel was doing his best in the centre of defence for Milford and Caolan McGettigan pulled off some great saves to keep the home team out.



The pressure paid off on 65 minutes when the Saints deservedly got the lead through a low shot from Ryan Cunningham that slipped past the keeper. It looked like there could only be one winner now but football is a funny old game and when a blazed cross struck Ryan Carr on the knee and deflected into his own goal on 80 minutes the visitors couldn’t believe their luck and subsequently they held on for a draw.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps 4

Gweedore United 3

Deele resumed their season with a deserved victory over Gweedore United on a crisp afternoon at Deele College.



Deele took the lead on 30 minutes when a Declan Lafferty free kick found Adi Gallagher at the back post who powered home a header. From the restart Gweedore were awarded a free kick 30 yards from goal. The resulting free was headed home unchallenged by Ethan Harkin on 32 minutes.



Deele responded well and the evergreen Adi Gallagher showed some trickery on the left wing and saw his shot saved but Corey Lindsay was on hand to fire home the rebound to restore Deele's lead on 34 minutes. Half time 2-1.

The second half started in the same vein and Deele extended their lead on 47 minutes with a fine individual goal from Jordy Duffy whose mazy run took him into the box and he slotted home.



Then on 60 minutes Deele were reduced to 10 men when Declan Lafferty received a red for a tackle. But it was the home side who scored again on 78 minutes, a fine run and shot from Adi Gallagher struck the post and Jordy Duffy was in position to finish the rebound. Deele emptied their bench and lost some shape in doing so and Gweedore took advantage with Ryan Kelly on 89 minutes and Ronan O’ Donnell deep into injury time bringing the scoreline back to 4-3.

Ulster Junior Cup

Kildrum Tigers 3

Raphoe Town 0

The St Johnston men progressed to the last four of the Ulster Junior Cup at the expense of their Donegal Junior League counterparts.



In a first half of few chances it was the away side who almost struck first, after some neat play Keelin Boyle raced through on the Kildrum net but saw his shot saved. Just moments later they were made to pay for the missed chance as Kildrum took the lead, Kevin McHugh received the ball on the edge of the area, after making a yard he smashed home to put the home side ahead.



Kildrum started the second half with more purpose and after a few missed chances they doubled their lead, a great Barry O’ Donnell cross was headed home by Daniel Clarke. The visitors then missed a penalty, the impressive Keenan Bogle dragged his effort wide of the goal. Kildrum again appeared to up the tempo and added a third to finish off a resilient away performance from their neighbours, Brian Breslin finished off a neat move to make sure the home side progressed.

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Cappry Rovers Reserves 1

Glencar Celtic 4

Glencar got off to the perfect start in this game when Pajo Rafferty scored within two minutes. Cappry got level when Ronan Carlin picked up a loose ball on the half way line and raced through to finish well. Glencar made it 2-1 a minute later when

Pajo Rafferty found the net again. Cappry had a chance on the break before half-time when Kyle O’Meara found Ronan Carlin but his effort was saved.



Glencar made it 3-1 early in the second half through an own goal from a corner. Cappry to their credit kept going and could have got one back but Kevin Mc Cormack’s effort went past the post. Glencar wrapped up the game when Jordan Ryan finished from close range.

Milford United Reserves 1

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 1

Milford welcomed neighbours Kilmacrennan to Moyle View Park for what was a very entertaining local derby.



Milford were looking the better team and deservedly took the lead when Ryan Flood rose highest in the box to head home a Shane Black corner. With 20 minutes left on the clock Kilmacrennan got their equaliser. From a corner, Eddie Doherty reacted quickest to a knockdown to make it 1-1. Milford had chances to win it but Lee Burke couldn’t find the right touch to a dangerous Ryan Toye cross. In the closing stages Shane Black saw his fine free kick go agonisingly over the bar.

Oldtown Celtic 3

Keadue Rovers Reserves 1

That first chance of the game fell to Tommy Mc Laughlin who managed to create a yard of space in the box but his strike rattled the bar from 15 yards out.



The game began to open-up and the deadlock was broken just after the half hour mark. A Keadue player was deemed to have handled the ball in the box and Tommy Mc Laughlin confidently stepped up to convert the spot kick. The score at half time was 1-0 to Oldtown.



The second half started with Oldtown controlling possession and added to their lead when Luke Friel drilled home from 20 yards. Keadue got themselves back into the game when they found the top corner from a free kick.



They piled on the pressure to get an equaliser while Oldtown spurned a few chances with Kevin Mc Grath and Paddy Mc Laughlin forcing great saves from the Keadue keeper. Oldtown sealed the game in spectacular style when Ebey Phillips capitalised on a mistake in the Keadue backline to coolly chip the keeper from an acute angle.

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Castlefin Celtic Reserves 1

Gweedore Celtic Reserves 4

A clinical first half display from Gweedore set them up to clinch all three points in Castlefin. The visitors scored four first half goals in a game where the scoreline didn't reflect the proceedings. In the 20th minute Gweedore went one up, Neil Doran finishing a sweeping counter attack.



The home side had two great opportunities to get on the scoresheet, Nicky Scott & Dean Kelly both going close. In the 30th minute the visitors punished Castlefin when Paul Mc Bride headed home from a corner. Castlefin created another opportunity, a Scott shot going narrowly wide. In the 30th minute Gweedore punished again, Pauric Wiggins bundled the ball into the net after a scramble in the box.



In the 40th minute Gweedore increased their lead further when Liam Wiggins converted a penalty. In the second half the home side had enough chances to get on level terms but only managed a consolation when Rory Dalton slammed home from 10 yards.