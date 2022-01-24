Search

24 Jan 2022

Donegal duo Loughrey and Doherty line out for Ireland U-16's in Portugal

Portugal won the first of two meetings on a 3-1 scoreline, courtesy of two goals in the final quarter

Buncrana native Jodie Loughrey started in midfield for the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-16s

Reporter:

Alan Foley

24 Jan 2022 7:08 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Two Donegal players featured for the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-16s in their friendly against Portugal in Beja this afternoon.

A brace from substitute Alice Reto helped Portugal Women's Under-16s to a 3-1 win with Jodie Loughrey starting and Orlaith Doherty came on in the 78th minute.

Buncrana native Loughrey plays for the Donegal Women’s League in the Under-17 Women’s National League, while Doherty, who is from Letterkenny, lines out for Lagan Harps.

The home team dominated for large spells and took the lead on 11 minutes when Beatriz Pedras applied the finish after good work by Carolina Santiago to keep the play alive.

A goal from Ballingarry AFC ace Katie Lawlee on 64 minutes threatened to spoil the day for the hosts but then Reto netted twice - in the 67th minute and then from the spot on 80 - to seal the win. The teams will meet again on Wednesday afternoon.

Republic of Ireland: Katie Keane; Skye Corcoran (Aoife Turner 46), Anna Cantwell, Heidi Macken (Jill Giles 83), Alice Lille; Elle Dolan (Jessica Fitzgerald 62), Aoife Kelly (Orlaith Doherty 78); Katie Lawlee (Amy Madden 78), Jodie Loughrey, Lia O'Leary (Jodie Griffin 83); Joy Ralph (Grace Flanagan 46).

Portugal: Carolina Alves; Erica Cancelinha, Luana Rafael (Inés Meninas 85), Maria Chaves (Matilde Nave 62), Ana Filipa Riberio (Carolina Pimenta 85); Rita Almedia (Rita Melo 81), Luana Barata, Beatriz Pedras (Alice Reto 62), Maria Luiza Gaspar (Neide Guedes 62), Nicola Cassama; Carolina Santiago (Daniella Serrao 62).

Referee: Silvia Santos (Portugal).

