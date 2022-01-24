Search

24 Jan 2022

Draw conducted for quarter-finals of North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup

Home draws for Monaghan United and Bonagee United while Finn Harps Under-21s and Cockhill Celtic face away ties

Mark Harkin

Bonagee's Mark Harkin goes for the ball against Trojans. Photo: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

24 Jan 2022 10:09 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The draw took place on Monday evening for the quarter-finals of the North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup.

Eight-in-a-row Ulster Senior League champions have been drawn away to Ardstraw.

Gavin Cullen’s Cockhill needed extra time to defeat Newtowne FC in the last round. Jason Breslin and Adam Duffy netted in extra time to secure a 4-3 win.

Bonagee United, the current USL leaders, who also needed extra time in their last round before bearing Trojans 3-1, have been handed a home tie.

Jason Gibson’s side welcome Newbuildings United to Dry Arch Park.

This competition was first incepted in 2019 and the onset of Covid-19 cut short the initial staging in 2020.

Strabane Athletic, who were big 6-0 winners over Letterkenny Rovers, will travel to Monaghan United while Maiden City, 3-2 winners against Derry City Reserves, are at home to Finn Harps Under-21s.

The draw was conducted in Newbuildings on Monday evening. The ties are scheduled to take place on February 12 next.

North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup - Quarter-Finals

Maiden City v Finn Harps Under-21s

Monaghan United v Strabane Athletic

Ardstraw FC v Cockhill Celtic

Bonagee United v Newbuildings United

