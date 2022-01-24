Search

24 Jan 2022

Girls soccer set to return at Cappry Rovers

Cappry have announced that underage training returns for girls from this Sunday, January 30.

Cappry Park

Cappry Park, the home of Cappry Rovers FC

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

24 Jan 2022 10:21 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Cappry Rovers have signalled their intentions to welcome girls teams back to Cappry Park

The club has announced that training is to begin on Sunday next for girls from under-8s to under-14s while older age groups are to be confirmed.

Underage soccer for girls will see Cappry welcome players at under-8, under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-16 levels at 11.30am on Sunday, January 30.

“Join our fully qualified coaches on the below dates and times and really enjoy getting back to playing for your club as an all girls team,” the club said. “Training will be on the astro & pitch. Registration link will follow in the coming days.”

