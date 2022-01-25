Plymouth confirm Georgie Kelly interest

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians celebrates after scoring four goals in his side's victory in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division against Drogheda United. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Plymouth Argyle have confirmed their interest in signing Georgie Kelly.
The 25-year-old Tooban man has been linked with a host of clubs, but Plymouth appear to be in the box seat to capture the striker.
Kelly was named as the PFAI Player of the Year after scoring 26 goals in all competitions for Bohemians in 2021.
"He's a good footballer,” Steven Schumacher, the Plymouth manager, said.
“He's someone who we have had a look at, the same as we did with Alfie.
"I don't want to comment too much because he's just somebody we are interested in.”
Kelly has attracted interest from clubs in Denmark and the Netherlands after signalling his intention to pursue a career outside of the League of Ireland.
Kelly is also completing a Masters in Renewable Energy and Environmental Finance with the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, which remains a priority.
