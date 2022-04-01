Search

02 Apr 2022

Ronan Boyce goal spurs Derry to comeback win over Bohemians

Derry City sit top of the Premier Division after a dramatic away win

Ronan Boyce scores Derry City's equaliser against Bohemians. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

02 Apr 2022 12:56 AM

Ronan Boyce helped Derry City to a dramatic come-from-behind win against Bohemians.

Boyce drew Derry level in the second half after, after Liam Burt put Bohs in front in the first.

James Akintunde pounced right at the end to seal another late win for the top-of-the-table Candystripes at Dalymount Park.

Burt broke the deadlock in superb fashion the 25th minute, combing with Ali Coote and Promise Omochere before slotting home.

Boyce drew Derry level just before the hour with Boyce planting home a header from Cameron McJannett’s cross.

Boyce had a brilliant breakthrough season with Derry in 2021, resulting in a call-up to the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

It looked to be heading for a stalemate until Akintunde stepped up in added time for Ruaidhri Higgins’ side.

