Malone brace gives Donegal Schoolboys League 2009s a vital home win

Donegal Schoolboys League 2009s
Donnacha Malone scored twice as the Donegal Schoolboys League 2009s overcame Cavan-Monaghan at The Diamond Park on Sunday in the SFAI Inter-League Competition.
Donegal Schoolboys League 3
Cavan-Monaghan 2
Malone’s brace arrived in the second half to earn the hosts an excellent come-from-behind win.
Cavan-Monaghan opened the scoring with a goal after only eight minutes.
Malone was denied by a good save by the visiting goalkeeper, who beat away a volley from Malone soon after.
Malone drew Donegal level 12 minutes into the second half.
Just moments later, the table turned as Malone struck for a second time.
Dillon Doherty gave the home side some breathing space when the crashed home.
While Cavan-Monaghan pulled one back, Donegal held on for a fine win.
