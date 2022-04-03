Search

03 Apr 2022

Malone brace gives Donegal Schoolboys League 2009s a vital home win

Donnacha Malone scored twice as the Donegal boys defeated Cavan-Monaghan

Donegal Schoolboys League 2009s

Donegal Schoolboys League 2009s

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

03 Apr 2022 10:20 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donnacha Malone scored twice as the Donegal Schoolboys League 2009s overcame Cavan-Monaghan at The Diamond Park on Sunday in the SFAI Inter-League Competition.

Donegal Schoolboys League 3

Cavan-Monaghan 2

Malone’s brace arrived in the second half to earn the hosts an excellent come-from-behind win.

Cavan-Monaghan opened the scoring with a goal after only eight minutes.

Malone was denied by a good save by the visiting goalkeeper, who beat away a volley from Malone soon after.

Malone drew Donegal level 12 minutes into the second half.

Just moments later, the table turned as Malone struck for a second time.

Dillon Doherty gave the home side some breathing space when the crashed home.

While Cavan-Monaghan pulled one back, Donegal held on for a fine win.

