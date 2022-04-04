Search

05 Apr 2022

Ronan Boyce scores again as Derry City go six points clear

The Ramelton man netted for the second time in four days as Derry defeated UCD

Ronan Boyce scores for Derry City against UCD. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

04 Apr 2022 11:08 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ronan Boyce scored for the second time in four days as Derry City moved six points clear at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Boyce scored the insurance goal after Will Patching opened the scoring in a 2-0 win over UCD at the Belfield Bowl.

The Ramelton man, who was Derry City’s Players Player of the Year in 2021, also netted in Friday’s 2-1 win over Bohemians.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ Candystripes have now won five on the spin and are six clear at the summit.

Derry, who had hit the woodwork three times before then, opened the scoring on 67 minutes when Patching delightfully swept a 20-yard free kick to the UCD net.

Boyce soon doubled the lead as he tucked home after getting on the end of a Cameron McJannet cross.

The UCD side included Donegal men Jack Keane, Sam Todd and Michael Gallagher.

