Ronan Boyce scores again as Derry City go six points clear

Ronan Boyce scores for Derry City against UCD. Photo: Sportsfile
Ronan Boyce scored for the second time in four days as Derry City moved six points clear at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division.
Boyce scored the insurance goal after Will Patching opened the scoring in a 2-0 win over UCD at the Belfield Bowl.
The Ramelton man, who was Derry City’s Players Player of the Year in 2021, also netted in Friday’s 2-1 win over Bohemians.
Ruaidhri Higgins’ Candystripes have now won five on the spin and are six clear at the summit.
Derry, who had hit the woodwork three times before then, opened the scoring on 67 minutes when Patching delightfully swept a 20-yard free kick to the UCD net.
Boyce soon doubled the lead as he tucked home after getting on the end of a Cameron McJannet cross.
The UCD side included Donegal men Jack Keane, Sam Todd and Michael Gallagher.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.