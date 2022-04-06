FAI Senior Cup byes for Cockhill, Bonagee

Ulster Senior League sides Cockhill Celtic and Bonagee United have been handed byes into the first round of the FAI Senior Cup.
The draw for the preliminary round, involving intermediate and junior teams, was conducted at FAI headquarters in Abbotstown on Tuesday afternoon.
Six preliminary round ties will take place later this month with Cockhill and Bonagee among seven sides to receive byes.
Maynooth University Town, Oliver Bond Celtic, Bangor GG, Malahide United and Lucan United have also been given byes.
The preliminary round ties will be played on the weekend of April 24.
The first round proper, which will also involved the League of Ireland teams, is pencilled in to take place in late July.
