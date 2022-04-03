Early goal sees Bonagee make Intermediate Cup exit

Adam Crowley scored the only goal of the game early on as Rockmount edged past Bonagee United in the FAI Intermediate Cup quarter-final.

Rockmount 1

Bonagee United 0

Bonagee made the long journey to Cork in hope after a fine season to date.

However, Crowley’s third-minute goal proved to be the sole arbitrator as the Dry Arch Park men made their exit.

Bonagee were appearing in the last eight for the first time and the experience of three-time Intermediate Cup winning club Rockmount showed as they held onto their lot for 87 minutes.

“Unfortunately, we just didn’t do enough to get the equaliser to get back in the game,” Bonagee manager Jason Gibson reflected.

“As we expected, it was a tight game. At 1-0 down early doors, most people would have probably thought it would be a long afternoon and we’d ship more goals.

“Everyone to a man was excellent. Rockmount were happy to hang on and see it out at the end.

“It was a typical cup tie with nothing in the game.”

Bonagee were without the suspended Packie Mailey, sent off in the previous round win over Everton while the Harkin brothers, Mark and Gareth, were unavailable.

Bonagee are still in the hunt for the Ulster Senior League while Gibson’s men also have the League Cup and North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup finals to look forward to while their number is in the draw for the FAI Senior Cup, which takes place on Tuesday.

Gibson said: “If it had been a draw after 90 minutes, it probably would’ve been a fair result. That’s just Cup football and we have to move on.

“We have plenty to play for. We won’t be too negative on this defat. The boys equipped themselves very well and we’ll move forward.”



Bonagee United: Oisin Cannon, Jack Parke, Gareth Breslin, Daragh Ellison, Jamie Lynagh, Dan O’Donnell, Michael Funston, Jordan Armstrong, Micheál Doherty, Deano Larkin, Tony McNamee. Subs: Garbhan Grant and Aidan McLaughlin for Larkin and Armstrong.