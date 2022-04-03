Blaney double gives Donegal women super win at Rovers

Donegal Women's League under-17s with former Ireland striker Robbie Keane
Donegal Women’s League Under-17s caught up with Irish soccer legend Robbie Keane before recording a superb win at Shamrock Rovers.
Shamrock Rovers 2
Donegal Women’s League 3
Meeting Keane, Ireland’s top scorer of all-time, clearly inspired the Donegal girls as they started on a flier.
Eva Blaney headed home from Jodie Loughrey’s corner after only four minutes.
Rovers equalised soon after when Nwa Keshani fired home from close range.
In the opening minute of the second half, Loughrey was again the provider, this time playing through for Orlaith Doherty to convert.
After Claire Diver, the Donegal goalkeeper, made a superb save at one end, Blaney headed in her second of the day from a Shania McMonagle free kick.
Katie Sherlock pulled one back eight minutes from the end for Rovers, but Donegal held on for an excellent win.
Donegal Women’s League: Claire Diver, Emily Irwin, Niamh Sweeney, Shania McMonagle, Siobhan Cameron, Erin Doherty, Megan McLoughlin (Ciara Molloy 41), Keri Loughrey, Eva Blaney (EllaMcHugh 64), Jodie Loughrey, Orlaith Doherty
