Mother and daughter help St Eunan's to league win over Moville

Catherine and Caitlin Fletcher at O'Donnell Park today
St Eunan's produced a fantastic comeback to overcome Moville in Division 1 of the Donegal LGFA League today in Letterkenny - with a mother and daughter playing their part for the Letterkenny side.
Catherine and Caitlin Fletcher were part of the St Eunan's team, who had a mountain to climb early on, as they trailed 2-5 to 0-4 against their visitors from Inishowen at the first water-break. By half-time, though the sides were level, at 1-8 to 2-5 and in the second half St Eunan's went on to claim victory on a 1-13 to 2-5 scoreline.
Results
Division 1
St Eunans 1-13 Moville 2-5
Milford beat St Marys Convoy
Termon beat Naomh Conaill
Glenfin beat Buncrana
Ardara beat Naomh Muire ÍnR
Division 2
Robert Emmets beat Gaoth Dobhair
Aodh Ruadh BAS beat Carndonagh
Division 3 Green
Séan Mac Cumhaill 6-7 Naomh Columba 5-10
Aodh Ruadh BAS (2) 3-9 v Red Hughs 3-10
Dungloe beat Four Masters
Kilcar - Bye
Division 3 Gold
Malin beat Buncrana 2
Urris beat Letterkenny Gaels
