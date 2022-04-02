Search

03 Apr 2022

St Eunan's B lay the foundations early to win against Pettigo

The Letterkenny side used the wind to their advantage to build up a healthy interval lead and managed to post victory in their first outing of Division 3

Cormac Finn kicked three points for St Eunan's in Pettigo

03 Apr 2022 1:57 AM

St Eunan’s got their Division 3 campaign underway with a win on the road at Pettigo.

Pettigo 1-6
St Eunan's B 3-9

The breeze dictated the scoring in both halves. Peter McGeehin and Adrian McClafferty’s side had the breeze in the first half and went in 2-4 to 0-1 at half-time with James Kelly and Patrick Tobin finding the net.

The second half was more even and Pettigo pressed the Letterkenny side in their own half. They scored a goal from Ollie McCaughey and a couple of points early in part two with St Eunan’s playing on the break. Niall Forde pulled off a great save in the second half to keep them at bay. St Eunan's scored a goal from Peadar McGeehin to finish it.

Pettigo scorers: Ollie McCaughey (1-1), Sean Maher (0-2), Shaun Robinson, Johnny McManus and Matthew Gallagher (0-1)
St Eunan’s scorers: James Kelly, Patrick Tobin and Peadar McGeehin (1-0) Cormac Finn (0-3), Darragh Morrison (0-2), Cathal McGarvey, Noel O'Donnell, Josh Hay and Donnacha Devenney (0-1)

Pettigo: Adam McBarron; Conor Colton, Johnny McManus, John Honney; Jarlath Leonard, Matthew Gallagher, Ollie McCaughey; Conor Honney, Shaun Robinson; Eoghan McGoldrick, Sean Maher, Marty Hilley; Sean Russell, Aidy Britton, Callum McGrath. Subs: Enda Baird, Oran McGrath, Jack Britton, Thomas Britton, Darren Johnston, Caolan Colton.

St Eunan’s: Niall Forde; Nathan Plumb, Sean Halvey, Gavin McCarron; Sean Freeburn, Donal Higgins, Peter Gibbons; Cormac Finn, Noel O'Donnell; Josh Hay, James Kelly; Darragh Morrison, Cathal McGarvey, Patrick Tobin, Donnacha Devenney. Subs: Johnny Lambe for Hay (half-time), Mark Cannon for Tobin (40), Peadar McGeehin for (42),Cormac O'Kane for Plumb (50).

