Search

02 Apr 2022

Killybegs post fine opening day win at Glenswilly

A goal from Seamus Óg Byrne and four points from Jack McSharry give Killybegs' new management team a winning start to 2022

Killybegs post fine opening day win at Glenswilly

Players from Glenswilly and Killybegs during their All-County League clash this evening> Photo Geraldine Diver

Reporter:

Tom Comack at Pairc Naomh Columba

02 Apr 2022 10:35 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Killybegs got the Division 1 season up and running with an impressive four-point win over Glenswilly.

Glenswilly 1-6
Killybegs 1-10

It was the perfect start for new managers Shane Molloy and Anthony O’Hara and the new bosses had to be very happy with how their young side performed on the first day out and away from home.

Driven on by Seamus Óg Byrne at centre-back and Christopher Mulligan and Rory Colyer in the middle of the field, the visitors took the fight to the locals from the off. They raced into an early lead thanks to points from Jack McSharry and Ryan Carr and before Christopher McMonagle landed the first of Glenswilly’s scores.

Peter MacIntyre's Bundoran make winning start to Division 1 at Termon

The visitors had played themselves into a six-point lead only for the Termon to make a fist of it before a Kyle McNulty goal sealed the points


Shane McDevitt hit the other Glenswilly point. The livewire corner-forward also struck the Glenswilly goal when he got on the end of a sweeping move involving Gary Kelly and McMonagle.

The goal on 19 minutes wiped out Killybegs’ early advantage and propelled Glenswilly into a 1-2 to 0-4 lead. But the Fishermen never blinked and thanks to further points from McSharry, Conor Cunningham and Christpher Mulligan, led by three points 0-8 to 1-2 at half-time.

Killybegs started the second period on the front foot, again. And they were six up within two minutes of the restart when goalkeeper Kealan McFadden was adjudged by umpire Greg McGrory to have stepped behind the line to save from a Byrne strike from 30 metres.



Mulligan landed a brilliant point shortly after the goal to extend the lead out to a healthy seven points, 1-9 to 1-2, seven minutes into the second period.

And while Glenswily did mount a strong challenge, Gary McFadden and Coalan Kelly kept the scoreboard ticking over for the home side, Ryan Carr took the ball off his own line in the closing minutes as Killybegs held out for a deserved win. Killybegs lost Evan Broderick to injury in the warm-up.

Killybegs scorers: Jack McSharry (0-4, 2f), Conor Cunningham (0-3,1f), Seamus Óg Byrne (1-0), Christopher Mulligan (0-1).
Glenswilly scorers: Shane McDevitt (1-1, 1f), Gary McFadden (0-2, 2f) Christopher McMonagle (0-1), Caoimhin Marley (0-1).

Glenswilly: Kealan McFadden; Mark McAteer, Ruairi Crawford, Shane McDaid; Cormac Callaghan, Ryan Diver, Sean Collum; Lee Crerand, Caoimhin Marley; Sean Wogan, Gary McFadden, Gary Kelly; Shane McDevitt, Christopher McMonagle, Caolan Kelly. Sub: Oisin Crawford for McMonagle (h/t).

Killybegs: Corey Byrne; Cillian Gildea, Niall Carberry, Owen McGing; Calum Quinn, Seamus Óg Byrne, Ryan Carr; Christopher Mulligan, Ruairi Colyer; Sean Gorrell, Oran McGuinness, John Ban Gallagher; Conor Cunningham, Jack McSharry, Charlie Breslin. Subs: Niall Campbell for McGuinness, Christopher Murrin for J Ban Gallagher (both 42); Owen Gallagher for Quinn (50); Christopher Cunningham for Breslin (57); Michael Callaghan for Mulligan (60).

Referee: Marc Brown (Four Masters)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media