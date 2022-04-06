Buncrana's Emma Doherty grabs two for Ireland in Uefa U-19 Euro qualifier

Emma Doherty is lining out for Sligo Rovers this season in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League
Emma Doherty from Buncrana grabbed both the goals as the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s defeated Czech Republic at the City Stadium in Opava this evening in their opening Uefa Women's Under-19 European Championships qualifying fixture.
Doherty, who turned 18 this week, is a student at Scoil Mhuire and on the books of Sligo Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League. She got away from the Czech defence to shoot Ireland ahead on 47 minutes and then sealed the 2-0 win with a header in the last minute.
GOAL ⚽️ | 1-0— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) April 6, 2022
Here's the finish from @SligoRvsWomen forward Emma Doherty to put #IRLWU19 in front#COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/WvqQ8HpfsT
Two others from Inishowen, Erin McLaughlin from Culdaff and of Peamount United, and Kerryanne Brown, a native of Greencastle who plays for Derry City, started in the first of Ireland's three fixtures. Next up is France on Saturday, 2pm Irish time, at the Bazaly Stadium, Ostrava, before a meeting with Greece at the same venue on Tuesday, 2pm.
