08 Apr 2022

Letterkenny Rovers on the scent of Division 2 title

Rovers can seal the silverware by avoiding defeat at fellow challengers Letterbarrow Celtic on Sunday

Unbeaten Letterkenny Rovers secure promotion from Division Two

Letterkenny Rovers following their victory at Dunkineely Celtic, which sealed promotion

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

08 Apr 2022 2:38 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny Rovers can seal the Donegal League Division 2 title on Sunday.

Stephen McConnell’s Rovers can secure the silverware with a draw when they travel to fellow hopefuls Letterbarrow Celtic.

Rovers have had a fine outing in their first term back in the junior league.

The Cathedral Town men suffered a first defeat of the season last month when going down 1-0 to Lagan Harps, but a 6-0 dispatch of Deele Harps got them back on track.

Rovers lead Letterbarrow by four points ahead of Sunday’s meeting of the two in Tymeen - the penultimate game of the season.

While Rovers know avoiding defeat will see them crowned champions, Letterbarrow still have designs themselves.

A point for them would ensure automatic promotion to Division 2 with Gweedore United still in with a shout going into this weekend’s fixtures.

In the Premier Division, Kildrum Tigers - still playing catch-up on games - face a potentially tricky away tie at Donegal Town.

The St Johnston men have five games to go and returned to winning ways in the last week with wins over Convoy Arsenal and Drumkeen.

Shane McGinty’s team had dropped 10 points in their previous four outings before steadying the wobbles.

In Division 1, St Catherine’s go to the Flagpole Field to face Rathmullan Celtic and can narrow the gap on leaders Fanad.

The Saints are five points behind, but have two games in hand before their voyage to the Seaside on Sunday.

There is a big relegation battle at Moyle View as Milford host Drumoghill with Ballybofey United aiming to inch away from the quicksand when they welcome Raphoe to Dreenan.

