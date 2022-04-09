Stephen McLaughlin on target as Mansfield go fourth

Stephen McLaughlin
Stephen McLaughlin was among the goals as Mansfield moved into fourth place in Sky Bet League Two.
The Isle of Doagh man scored for the Sags in a 4-0 away win over Scunthorpe.
I was from a McLaughlin cross that Anthony Grant deflected into his own net to open the scoring on 16 minutes.
McLaughlin fired just wide after breaking through soon after, but it was the Inishowen native who doubled the lead in the 32nd minute.
McLaughlin slammed home from close range before Ryan Stirk added a third just six minutes later.
In the opening minute of the second half, Stephen Quinn completed the scoring.
Mansfield are three points behind Port Vale and have a game in hand.
