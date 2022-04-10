Derby win puts Donegal into elite phase of U17 National League

Donegal Women's League Under-17s.
Derby win puts Donegal into elite phase of U17 WNL
Donegal Women’s League continued their fine start to the Under-17 Women’s National League to qualify for the Elite phase.
Donegal Womens League 3
Sligo Rovers 1
Ciara Molloy got Donegal of to a dream start when she converted a Erin Doherty corner after four minutes.
Sligo were under pressure and a clearance on 26 minutes fell to Shania McMonagle whose long-range shot slipped through the goalkeeper’s hands.
Siobhan Cameron extended the lead on 57 minutes from another Erin Doherty corner.
On 57 minutes, Lara Swan slipped through the offside trap to pull a goal back.
Led by he Loughreys sisters, Keri and Jodie, Donegal had to battle the remaining of the game as Sligo dominated for long periods.
With two games remaining Donegal have qualified for the Elite phase and they host Bohemians next weekend.
Donegal Women’s League: Claire Diver, Emily Irwin, Niamh Sweeney (Erika Gallagher 63), Siobhan Cameron, Shania McMonagle, Erin Doherty, Keri Loughrey, Ella McHugh, Nicole McDaid, Jodie Loughrey, Ciara Molloy.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.