Letterbarrow Celtic get the win and promotion as Letterkenny Rovers lose out in Tymeen

The destination of the Donegal League Division Two trophy will go down to the final round of games after Letterbarrow got the better of Letterkenny Rovers at Tymeen.

Letterbarrow Celtic 1

Letterkenny Rovers 0

The deciding goal came on 63 minutes when Christy McLaughlin showed great composure when one-on-one with Blake Forkin to find the corner of the net.

There was little between the teams over the 90 minutes with both sides having their chances. Letterkenny Rovers had a big call for a penalty on three minutes when Patric Gahir went down under a challenge, while six minutes from the break Letterbarrow had a big chance when Eoin McHugh was one-on-one with Forkin but the Letterkenny 'keeper foiled him.

It was a game where defences were on top with both sides forcing many corners. Jack Dwyer was prominent for the visitors in midfield but his efforts at goal most were off target.



Letterbarrow Celtic pictured before the game



The first big chance of the second half fell to Darragh Morrison but he saw his effort clip the crossbar and go over.

Christy McLaughlin was denied by Forkin on 59 minutes but then took his second opportunity with aplomb.

Letterkenny Rovers kept pressing and it took a magnificent tip over from Cathal Charlton to deny Morrison on 79 minutes and that was to be their last chance.

They need to win their final game at home to Glenree in two weeks' time and the win means that Letterbarrow are promoted. They are away to Lagan Harps and could take the title if Rovers were to slip up again.

The defenders were the big players in this tie with Conal McGonigle outstanding for Rovers while the ageless Gerard McBrearty was a star for the winners.

LETTERBARROW CELTIC: Cathal Charlton; Barry Burke, Michael Coughlin, John Kenny, Cathal Lowther, Cian O'Brien, Kevin McBrearty, James McGroary Eoin McHugh, Gerard McBrearty, Christy McLaughlin. Substitute: Declan Duignan for McGroary 67.

LETTERKENNY ROVERS: Blake Forkan; James Gallagher, Caolan McConnell, Conor Lynch, Conal McGonigle, Ronan Curran, Adam Ysar, Jack Dwyer, Darragh Morrison, Patric Gahir, Luke Parke. Substitutes: Leon Doherty for Ysar 57; Nathan Bonner for Gallagher 86.



Letterkenny Rovers pictured at Tymeen on Sunday