11 Apr 2022

Doherty on the mark as Ireland beat England in style at Bob Docherty Cup

The Drumkeen native scored Ireland's first as they ran in winners by four goals to one in Newcastle

Cache Crumlish, Kaneshia McKinney and Orlaith Doherty

Reporter:

Alan Foley

11 Apr 2022 9:44 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Orlaith Doherty was on target as the Republic of Ireland beat England 4-1 in the Bob Docherty Cup Under 15 Girls’ International Tournament at Cochrane Park in Newcastle.

Drumkeen woman Doherty, a St Columba’s Stranorlar student who plays for the Donegal Women’s League, opened the scoring before Chloe Wallace, Hannah Healy and Emily Fitzgerald completed a fantastic win.

Carndonagh Community School’s Cache Crumlish was a substitute and the Letterkenny native Kaneshia McKinney, who plays for Bonagee United and is a teacher at Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana, is a coach with the Irish squad. Ireland received the John Read trophy as winners today and take on Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

