Doherty on the mark as Ireland beat England in style at Bob Docherty Cup

Cache Crumlish, Kaneshia McKinney and Orlaith Doherty
Orlaith Doherty was on target as the Republic of Ireland beat England 4-1 in the Bob Docherty Cup Under 15 Girls’ International Tournament at Cochrane Park in Newcastle.
Drumkeen woman Doherty, a St Columba’s Stranorlar student who plays for the Donegal Women’s League, opened the scoring before Chloe Wallace, Hannah Healy and Emily Fitzgerald completed a fantastic win.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.