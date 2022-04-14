Reports: Donegal Youth League gets underway

The Donegal Youth League started on Wednesday evening with six games down for decisions

Gweedore Celtic 2

Drumkeen 1

A goal 20 minutes from the end by substitute Dylan Duffy helped Gweedore Celtic to all the points against a very strong Drumkeen team who deserved at least a share of the spoils in this encounter.



Gweedore made the better start when Lee McBride scored after ten minutes when he got on the end of a Cathal de Burca cross. This spurred Drumkeen into life and despite dominating for long periods they never really tested Padraig McBride in the Celtic goal.



Johnny O'Donnell and his defence were hard to break but on the stroke of half time a Drumkeen penalty from Sam Mc Knight saw both teams level at the break.



The second half saw very little goalmouth action with defences on top. Gweedore got the all important second goal when a through ball from Caolan Laux caused confusion in the Drumkeen rearguard and Dylan Duffy pounced on their hesitancy to roll the ball into an empty net. Gweedore had good performances from Johnny O Donnell,Declan Boyle and Caolan Laux. For Drumkeen, McKnight and Darragh Lyttle were best.

Mulroy-Fanad 0

Bonagee 1

In perfect conditions in Trialough, Mulroy lost out by the odd goal, a speculative second half free kick from distance from Josh Patton.



Mulroy lost players in the game build up to injury but manager Marty McAteer patched a team together and he will be proud of his team's effort. Indeed, it was Mulroy with the early chances in the first half which they failed to convert. Bonagee gradually got a foothold in the game and will be happy with their night's work and three points. Overall a very evenly contested game officiated by Dessie McLaughlin.

Ballybofey United 0

Drumbar 2

Drumbar left with the three points tonight after a victory against Ballybofey United.



Drumbar scored their first 10 minutes into the second half after a good break from midfield saw the move end when Rion Carr fired home.



Drumbar had a man sent off 25 minutes into the second half after a second yellow card and this gave Ballybofey a lift and they pressed hard for an equaliser winning several corners and frees but could not convert and got caught on the break after a good move was finished by Robbie Murphy. A good game played in a good spirit by both teams but it was Drumbar who got the three points.

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3

Letterkenny Rovers 2

Kilmacrennan Celtic edged a classic in a reversed fixture at Leckview Park on Wednesday evening in what was a feisty encounter.

Kilmacrennan were in dreamland after just three minutes when being awarded a penalty for a handball in the area and Gary McGettigan coolly slotted the penalty home.



Rovers tried hard to level and came close through a Ciaran Kelly header, an Ethan Doherty effort just wide and a Luke Parke shot which hit the bar. Kilmacrennan almost doubled their lead when Aaron Reid fired just over but did manage to extend their advantage when McGettigan was adjudged to have beaten the offside trap to fire past Kian McGrath in the Rovers goal on 41 minutes.



The Lurgy men were reduced to 10 men on 59 minutes when Reid was dismissed for a second caution and just minutes later Rovers reduced the arrears when Shea White shot home from the edge of the area. Rovers thought they had levelled when Oisin Duffy fired home but his effort was ruled out and that turned to be a pivotal moment as Kilmac restored their two goal advantage through Ciaran McCormick on 70 minutes.

Rovers huffed and puffed and got no change from the 10 men but did get it back to 3-2 when Sam Harvey netted from the spot after Luke Parke was upended in the area.

Ballyraine 2

Keadue Rovers 3

Ballyraine kicked off their U-18 league hosting Keadue Rovers.

Both sides determined not to concede early were happy to knock the ball about but it was broken in the 10th minute when midfielder partners Reuben Grimes and Rowan Smith linked to put their side 1-0 up . Keadues Aiden Boyle replied ten minutes later to make it 1-1.



Ballyraine’s Ruairi Kavanagh set up teammate Danny Hall to put his side 2-1 up with the goal of the game in the 41st minute.

Keadue equalised in quick succession just on the break from a corner scored by Lennon Cowley. Both defences were tested numerous times in the second half with Ballyraine’s Ben Cassidy, Micheal Aidoo, and Ruairi Kavanagh coming close but it was Keadue’s Oran Fallon who sneaked the winner in the 88th minute.

Gweedore United 0

Milford United 3

Next week’s fixtures

Letterkenny Rovers v Ballyraine

Milford Utd v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Drumbar v Gweedore Utd

Bonagee Utd v Ballybofey Utd

Drumkeen v Mulroy-Fanad

Keadue Rovers v Gweedore Celtic