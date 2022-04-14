Search

14 Apr 2022

Donegal trio help Ireland to a Bob Docherty Cup three-in-a-row

Orlaith Doherty and Cache Crumlish lined out for the girls in green while Kaneshia McKinney was part of the coaching staff

Donegal trio help Ireland to a Bob Docherty Cup three-in-a-row

The Republic of Ireland squad with the Bob Docherty Cup

Alan Foley

14 Apr 2022 8:14 PM

Orlaith Doherty and Cache Crumlish certainly played their part as the Republic of Ireland Schools claimed an empathic three in-a-row in the Bob Docherty Cup this afternoon.

They did so courtesy of a 1-0 win over Scotland this afternoon at Cochrane Park, Newcastle University, where Hannah Healy scored the only goal.

The first pop at goal was from Ireland with 12 minutes on the clock as Orlaith Doherty, from Drumkeen and a student at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar, narrowly missed the target.

The Donegal Women’s League players also attempted to set up Crumlish from Carndonagh Community School and on the books of Sion Swifts and Kiera Sena as her pull back was squared into a packed box but the duo just missed out on connecting with the ball.

Then it was all Scotland as Laura Berry had multiple chances of converting. Her first opportunity was dragged wide of the post, the second saved bravely by Clodagh Fitzgerald of Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig and her third, a rocket from 25 yards out was brushed wide of the mark.

Scotland’s Olivia Chomczuk also came close in the dying minutes of the first half as it ended scoreless at the break. The Irish started brightly with the ever-present Doherty as she chased down the Scottish full back to win the ball back for her side. A fantastic cross was met by Hannah Healy but the Clontarf grad unfortunately missed her range on goal.

The pacy Cache Crumlish tested the keeper before the Irish breakthrough was made on the hour mark when Healy headed home from a set-piece to seal a third win for Ireland in succession, given that there was no tournament in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Added to this was the John Read Cup which they secured on Monday by defeating England 4-1, where Doherty was a scorer. Ireland overcame Northern Ireland on a 4-3 scoreline in the second outing on Tuesday.

Letterkenny woman Kaneshia McKinney, a teacher at Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana, is on manager Richard Berkeley’s backroom team as a coach. McKinney captains Bonagee United’s senior women’s team.

