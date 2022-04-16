Emma Doherty scores in historic Sligo win

Emma Doherty was on the mark for Sligo Rovers
Emma Doherty netted as Sligo Rovers recorded their first home win in the Women’s National League.
The Buncrana woman, a closed season recruit from the Donegal Women’s League, scored her team’s second goal in a 3-1 win.
Steve Feeney’s Rovers came from behind to win.
Treaty went ahead when a Heidi O’Sullivan cross was put into her own net by Sligo’s Leah Kelly.
Doherty tested Michaela Mitchell with a free kick before Aoife Brennan equalised from a free in the 38th minute.
Soon after, Doherty surged in from the right and superbly beat Mitchell to put Sligo ahead.
Another Brennan free sealed the deal for the Bit O’Red, the WNL newcomers.
Gemma McGuinness from Greencastle also started for Sligo while Buncrana woman Paula McGrory came on for the last 22 minutes.
