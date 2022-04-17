Bradley hat-trick fires Aileach Youths to Division Two B title

Aileach Youth clinched the Inishowen Engineering Division Two B League title in fine style in persistent rain at Lakeside on Sunday morning.

Aileach Youths 6

Rasheney Reserves 0

A Ciaran Bradley hat-trick helped Aileach to a big win over bottom-of-the-table Rasheney.

After an even opening they broke the deadlock in the 15th minute when Daithi Grant released Ciaran Bradley who chipped the advancing Fergal Diver.

Grant scored a superb goal to make it 2-0 when he pounced on a headed clearance and volleyed a 20-yard effort to the top corner.

Rasheney tried to reply and after Tiernan Doherty crossed Jake O’Donnell fired just wide.

The home side made it 3-0 on the stroke of half time when Bradley beat the offside trap to race clear and slot low past Diver.

Rasheney tried to reply and had the first opportunity of the second period when Doherty’s effort was well saved by Clarke.

Aileach regained control and increased their lead when Kieran Doherty crossed for Dillon McGrory to slot home.

Doherty then the fifth goal with a sublime chip from just inside the area.

Aileach completed the scoring on the stroke of full time when Bradley headed home McGrory’s cross to complete his hat trick.