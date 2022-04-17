Search

18 Apr 2022

Kevin McLaughlin steps down as Derry City women’s manager

The Greencastle native has resigned just days before the Candystripes begin their new season

Kevin McLaughlin steps down as Derry City women’s manager

Kevin McLaughlin has stepped down as Derry City women's team manager

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

17 Apr 2022 11:55 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Kevin McLaughlin has resigned as Derry City women’s team manager.

The Candystripes begin their NIFL Women’s Premiership campaign on Wednesday away to Crusaders.

However, they are on the hunt for a new manager after Greencastle man McLaughlin vacated the role at the weekend.

Derry City under-19 women’s team manager Josh Boyle will assume the role of caretaker manager.

Drama till the end as Inishowen League Premier Division goes to Greencastle

Needing just a point in seal the title, Pat McLaughlin's side ran the gauntlet from 2-0 down against Glengad before getting the result they needed thanks to Kyle Harkin's injury-time free-kick

Gareth Moore, the assistant coach and Mark Terry, the first team coach, will remain in their roles.

McLaughlin’s tenure at the Brandywell will be remembered for the 2021 season in which City recorded some memorable wins to prove that they can compete at Elite level in the NIFL Women's Premiership.

Derry City’s women’s committee said in a statement: "We thank Kevin for his dedication and hard work over the past 4-5 years. His determination to change the culture and perception of women's football in City never wavered.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media