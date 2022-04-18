Search

18 Apr 2022

Harps have list of walking wounded ahead of derby against Sligo tonight

Ollie Horgan's side seek first home win of the season but three players are suspended

Harps have list of walking wounded ahead of derby against Sligo tonight

Finn Harps captain Dave Webste

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

18 Apr 2022 10:18 AM

Finn Harps will have to shuffle the pack for tonight’s north-west derby against Sligo Rovers at Finn Park (Kick-off 6.00 pm).

Harps left Dalymount Park after Friday night’s 2-2 draw with Bohemians with a list of walking wounded - and they also have suspensions to deal with.

Club captain Dave Webster looks certain to miss the game having been stretchered off. Fortunately, his leg injury is not as bad as first feared, but he was just recovering from injury so this is another set-back.

Bastien Hery was limping badly after the Bohs game and Conor Tourish, who came on as a substitute, then had to go off injured.

Ryan Rainey, Eric McWoods and Elie-Gael N’Zeyi will miss out through suspension.

On top of that, Rob Slevin, Ryan Connolly, Yoyo Mahdy and Jesse Devers have all been nursing knocks of late.

Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie “We were well beaten by Sligo when we played a month ago and so we’ll need to be on our game to give us a chance. They’ll be hoping to get themselves back on track after a tough couple of results and will see tonight’s fixture as the perfect opportunity to do so."

"We know all too well the dangers they possess through the likes of Keena, Fitzgerald and of course Karl O’Sullivan who had two very good years with us. Our home form has probably let us down a bit so far this season so it's up to us to be prepared and make things difficult for Sligo."

On a brighter note, Mark Timlin may well get more game time tonight.

The Inishowen native came on as a substitute against Bohs and grabbed the equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

Assistant manager Gavin Dykes, said: “I’m delighted for Mark. He’s been out for a long time. He’s trained really hard, and he had a great pre-season, and he has certainly given us something to think about."

Timlin, the former Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic player, has been with Harps since 2017, missed the entire 2020 season through injury and has managed less than a dozen appearances over the past two seasons. 

Sligo come to Ballybofey on the back of a poor run that has seen them fail to win in their last five outings. On Friday, they lost 2-1 in Dundalk.

Harps are still searching for a first home win of the campaign and will be boosted by the result against Bohemians.

When the sides met at the Showgrounds in March, Sligo won 3-1.

Elsewhere today, Shelbourne host Bohemians (3.00), UCD are at home to St Patrick’s Athletic (5.00), Shamrock Rovers take on Dundalk (7.00) and Drogheda meet Derry City (7.45).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media