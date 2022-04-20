Search

20 Apr 2022

Finn Harps await Webster's scan results

A knee injury sustained against Bohemians by the club captain means a nervous wait for all at Finn Park

Reporter:

Alan Foley

20 Apr 2022 11:07 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The extent of the injury sustained by Finn Harps captain Dave Webster in last Friday’s 2-2 draw with Bohemians at Dalymount Park will be learned on receipt of the results of a scan to his knee.

Webster went down unchallenged and had to be stretchered from the field and missed out on Monday’s 1-0 home loss against Sligo Rovers, where former Harps winger Karl O’Sullivan scored the only goal.

Spanish centre-half José Carrillo failed to make it through the warm-up with a groin injury, with Conor Tourish also missing following having picked up a knock in Dublin.

Nineteen minutes in on Monday, Ryan Connolly joined the list of walking wounded and having taken a bang on the ankle was replaced by Luke Rudden.

Ryan Rainey and Eric McWoods were both dismissed in Phibsborough, for two yellows and a straight red respectively and served one-match suspensions on Easter Monday, as did Elie-Gael N’Zeyi for picking up five bookings this term.

All three will return on Friday, as Ollie Horgan’s team face a daunting trip to Richmond Park to face a St Patrick’s Athletic side who won 2-0 at Finn Park already this season, with Jack Scott’s opener was followed by Eoin Doyle’s first goal for the Inchicore club.

Tunde Owolabi, Harps’ top-scorer last season, started for only the second time this season in Monday’s better-late-than-never 2-1 win at UCD. The Belgian, who scored 10 league goals for the Ballybofey club last season, including a hat-trick against St Pat’s, baggeD his only goal this term on opening night against Sligo.

