Letterkenny Rovers look to finish the job in Division 2

Letterkenny Rovers can seal the Donegal League Division Two title this Sunday.

Stephen McConnell’s side host Glenree United at Leckview Park (kick-off 1pm) knowing a win will seal the issue.

The Cathedral Town men have had an excellent campaign in their first sojourn back competing at junior level.

Indeed, their 1-0 defeat at title rivals Letterbarrow Celtic two weeks ago was only their second defeat in the League so far. The only other blot on the copybook was a 1-0 reversal against Lagan Harps a month ago.

Christy McLaughlin’s goal at Tymeen a fortnight ago kept Letterbarrow’s challenge alive and they head for Lagan hoping for an upset.

Letterkenny, though, are the firm favourites now.

Rovers also contested the Area Shield final, losing to a solitary Darren Hunter goal against Premier Division leaders Bonagee United.

The likes of Caolan McConnell, Leon Doherty and Jack Dwyer, who has returned from a spell at Derry City, have plenty of experience and Rovers have been able to cope with the loss of the promising Nathan Plumb - who had contributed 19 goals - to Finn Harps Under-19s.

Blake Forkan, the goalkeeper, Ronan Curran and Eddie Moore have given a largely youthful side an injection of experience

The bulk of the squad had success at youth level and Rovers felt they needed something to bridge a gap of sorts.

“The important thing this season was getting the team moving,” McConnell told Donegal Live earlier in the season.

“We noticed that we were in danger of losing a lot of players who maybe reached 18 and just weren’t ready for the Ulster Senior League.

“They’re used to winning from that, but they’re jumping now from underage to men’s football. They have a winning mentality.”