Premier Division uncertainty as Keadue Rovers set to lodge appeal

Keadue Rovers are expected to take an appeal against a decision to dock them four points to the Ulster Football Association.

Despite the campaign entering a tense finale, the Donegal League Premier Division has been thrown into some uncertainty.

Ahead of a big weekend of action in the top flight, Donegal Live understands that Keadue intend to lodge an appeal with the Ulster FA.

It comes after both Kilmacrennan Celtic and Glenea United have been awarded 3-0 wins for recent Premier Division games.

The Donegal League’s disciplinary committee found Keadue to have played an ineligible player in those fixtures.

On March 27, Keadue defeated Glenea 1-0 at Pairc Joe, with Barry Curran netting the only goal of the game.

A week later, on April 3, Keadue earned a 1-1 draw against Kilmacrennan at Central Park. PJ Doogan netted for the Gulls after Terence Shiels opened the scoring for Kilmac.

A subsequent objection saw a probe launched and 3-0 wins were awarded to both Glenea and Kilmacrennan.

An additional two points would add real fuel to Kilmacrennan’s title hopes, bringing them level with second-placed Cappry and just two points behind leaders Bonagee.

The potential loss of four points would bring Keadue below Donegal Town and move third-from-bottom Glenea within two points with the Glaserchoo men having a game in hand.

This weekend, Bonagee host Cappry Rovers in a huge game at the top of the standings while Kilmacrennan Celtic are away to Donegal Town.

Keadue are also on their travels, to Kildrum, whose title hopes have faded of late, with Glenea aiming to close the gap on the sides above them when they go to Castlefin Celtic.

With matters at the top and bottom of the table extremely tight, the appeals procedure carries huge importance.

Earlier in the season, Keadue were awarded a 3-0 win against Kilmacrennan Celtic when Kilmac’ were deemed to have played an ineligible player in the Gweedore Area Shield final of the Brian McCormick Sports Cup.