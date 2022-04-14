Search

Consequence at both ends of Donegal League Premier Division after fresh appeal

Kilmacrennan Celtic and Glenea United have been awarded 3-0 wins after Keadue Rovers were deemed to have fielded an ineligible player

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

14 Apr 2022 5:54 PM

The Donegal League has been thrown into fresh appeals controversy, which has consequences at both ends of the top flight standings.

Both Kilmacrennan Celtic and Glenea United have been awarded 3-0 wins for recent Premier Division games after Keadue Rovers were found to have played an ineligible player.

On March 27, Keadue defeated Glenea 1-0 at Pairc Joe, with Barry Curran netting the only goal of the game.

A week later, on April 3, Keadue earned a 1-1 draw against Kilmacrennan at Central Park. PJ Doogan netted for the Gulls after Terence Shields opened the scoring for Kilmac’.

The Donegal League’s disciplinary body, following receipt of an objection, launched a probe and awarded 3-0 wins to both Kilmacrennan and Glenea.

An additional two points adds real fuel to Kilmacrennan’s title hopes, bringing them level with second-placed Cappry and just two points behind leaders Bonagee.

The loss of four points would bring Keadue below Donegal Town and move third-from-bottom Glenea within two points with the Glaserchoo men having a game in hand.

There is, however, an appeals process and Keadue Rovers may yet decide to appeal the Donegal League’s decision to the Ulster FA.

Earlier in the season, Keadue were awarded a 3-0 win against Kilmacrennan Celtic when Kilmac’ were deemed to have played an ineligible player in the Gweedore Area Shield final of the Brian McCormick Sports Cup.

