Ramelton's Ronan Boyce on the mark as Derry City hammer UCD

Ronan Boyce of Derry City celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against UCD
Ronan Boyce was among the goals as Derry City got back to winning ways with a 7-1 hammering of UCD at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
On the weekend that Ruaidhri Higgins celebrates a year in charge at the club, his team produced a sensational display of attacking football to retain their place at the top of the Premier Division. The game was over at half time with City 5-0 in front and had reached seven by the hour-mark.
Jamie McGonigle scored a hat-trick for the home side, with Will Patching, Cameron McJannett and Cameron Dummigan also on the mark.
Ramelton native Boyce scored his side's sixth in the 56th minute - his third goal of the campaign having registered against the Students and Bohemians in April. On a miserable night for the Belfield club, Alex Nolan scored the final goal of the game, with 27 minutes still remaining.
