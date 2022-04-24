Search

24 Apr 2022

Bonagee United take firm grip in Donegal League title race

A big home win over Cappry means the Dry Arch men are four points clear with two games to go

Bonagee United who defeated Cappry Rovers on Sunday.

24 Apr 2022 7:43 PM

Bonagee United inched a little closer to a first ever Donegal League Premier Division title with an excellent win over fellow hopefuls Cappry Rovers at Dry Arch Park on Sunday.

Bonagee United 3

Cappry Rovers 0

With two games to go, Bonagee are four points clear of nearest rivals Kilmacrennan Celtic.

The home side came close to opening the scoring on 13 minutes when a Jordan Gallagher strike from the edge of the box went just over the bar.

Three minutes later a Lee McMonagle strike was blocked by the defender the ball broke to Aiden McLaughlin but he shot wide from 12 yards.

Cappry ame close on 33 minutes when a Paddy McNulty header from ten yards was cleared off the line.

Bonagee should have scored on 37 minutes when Eamon Cannon squared the ball to McMonagle but the striker shot wide from eight yards.

Eamon Cannon saw his strike on 46 minutes go just past the post from outside the box.

The home side took the lead nine minutes into the second half when McLaughlin and the Cappry goalkeeper went for the ball on the penalty spot the keeper punched the ball out but it fell to McMonagle and he shot home.

Benny Bonner had a great chance for the visitors, but his header from ten yards was deflected wide.

Cannon made it two after the hour when he won the ball outside the box and his strike on goal beat the keeper.

The visitors had a few chances through McNulty and Gethins but nothing to trouble Matthew Gibson.

McLaughlin completed the scoring two minuets from the end when a Peter Carr cross into the box fell to him and the striker hammered home.

The visitors never gave up and had several corners in the dying minutes but the home defence and keeper kept them out. 

