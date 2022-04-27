Huge blow as Finn Harps confirm captain Webster is out for the whole season

Captain Dave Webster is a popular figure at Finn Park
Finn Harps will be without their captain Dave Webster for the remainder of the season having picked up a serious knee ligament injury.
Webster was taken from the field at Dalymount Park in the 2-2 draw with Bohemians last Friday week having fallen innocuously and unchallenged. The Dubliner had a scan on his knee over Easter weekend and the club has now confirmed the outcome.
Finn Harps can confirm that captain David Webster will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a serious knee ligament injury against Bohemians on April 15th.— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) April 26, 2022
Everyone at the club wishes Webby the very best with his recovery ⚪️#UTH ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/udDqfLnUzS
The news is a considerable blow to the Ballybofey side, who have won just once in the Premier Division this term and welcome Shelbourne to Finn Park this Friday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.