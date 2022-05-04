Search

04 May 2022

Falcarragh CSC Summer Cup returns in aid of the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation

Teams are invited to sign-up for July's Falcarragh Celtic Supporters Club Summer Cup, which will be contested in memory of club members and Cloughaneely players John Harley and Joe Kelly with funds going to the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation

Falcarragh CSC Summer Cup returns in aid of the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation

The late John Harley and Joe Kelly were members of the Falcarragh Celtic Supporters' Club

Reporter:

Alan Foley

04 May 2022 1:32 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Men’s and ladies football teams are invited to enter the Falcarragh Celtic Supporters Club Summer Cup, which will take place in July in memory of club members and Cloughaneely players, John Harley and Joe Kelly.

The competition was last run in 2019 and following the pandemic is back this year from July 15-17. 

Anyone interested in entering a team can get in touch via the Falcarragh CSC Summer Cup facebook page, or by contacting one of the event organisers Ciaran Collins, Shaun McGarvey or Hugh Sharkey, via facebook. Teams are 10 players each and the entry fee is €100, with prizes for the competition winners. 

All money raised will be donated to the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation, which has recently opened a club of the charity in Falcarragh. The club is attended by 35 children weekly and is supported by nearly 40 volunteers from the area. 

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation CLG is a voluntary organisation run predominantly by parents of children with special needs and professionals who work in the disability sector. Its core aim is to “Enhance the Lives of People with Additional Needs”. Working with families who have dependents with physical, sensory, and intellectual, and mental health disabilities, regardless of whether the disability results in profound, moderate or mild additional needs. They also work with families who are pre-diagnosis but engaged in the assessment of needs process.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media