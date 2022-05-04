Falcarragh CSC Summer Cup returns in aid of the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation

Men’s and ladies football teams are invited to enter the Falcarragh Celtic Supporters Club Summer Cup, which will take place in July in memory of club members and Cloughaneely players, John Harley and Joe Kelly.

The competition was last run in 2019 and following the pandemic is back this year from July 15-17.

Anyone interested in entering a team can get in touch via the Falcarragh CSC Summer Cup facebook page, or by contacting one of the event organisers Ciaran Collins, Shaun McGarvey or Hugh Sharkey, via facebook. Teams are 10 players each and the entry fee is €100, with prizes for the competition winners.

All money raised will be donated to the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation, which has recently opened a club of the charity in Falcarragh. The club is attended by 35 children weekly and is supported by nearly 40 volunteers from the area.

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation CLG is a voluntary organisation run predominantly by parents of children with special needs and professionals who work in the disability sector. Its core aim is to “Enhance the Lives of People with Additional Needs”. Working with families who have dependents with physical, sensory, and intellectual, and mental health disabilities, regardless of whether the disability results in profound, moderate or mild additional needs. They also work with families who are pre-diagnosis but engaged in the assessment of needs process.