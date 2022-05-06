Search

06 May 2022

Second-half goals seal Bonagee United's place in another Cup final

Jason Gibson's team have three Cup finals to look forward to in the coming weeks

Second-half goals seal Bonagee United's place in another Cup final

Bonagee United who defeated Derry City on Thursday night.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

06 May 2022 3:08 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Three second half goals fired Bonagee United into the final of the Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup

Bonagee United 4

Derry City Reserves 1

The 2019 Knockalla winners booked a return to the final after pulling away in the second half.

Jason Gibson’s men also have finals of the North West of Ulster Intermediate and Donegal News USL League Cups to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Bonagee had to come from behind in Thursday’s semi-final. Tiernan McKinney put Derry City in front when he lofted over the advancing Oisin Cannon.

The Dry Arch men drew level, though, when, after a Gareth Harkin cross was headed back out, Dan O’Donnell’s deflected effort flew in.

Bonagee turned the night on its head when Michael Funston’s cross was neatly turned home by Tony McNamee.

Roles were reversed when Funston slid in to finish a centre from McNamee.

Late in the game, Deano Larkin copper fastened the win with a diving header.

Bonagee await the winners of Wednesday’s meeting of Aileach FC and Kildrum Tigers in the final.

Bonagee United: Oisin Cannon; Jamie Lynagh, Darragh Ellison, Gareth Breslin (Duncan Patterson 90), Jack Parke; Gareth Harkin, Michael Funston (Sean Hume 85), Deano Larkin (Aidan McLaughlin 86), Micheál Doherty (Dan O’Donnell 21); Tony McNamee, Jordan Armstrong (Conor Duggan 80).

Derry City Reserves: Oisin Gibson; Caoimhin Porter (Leon Boyce 68), Matty Walker, Zach McFadden (Darragh Kelly 50), Fouad Basher; Adam Duffy, Ronan McAleer, Rory O'Donnell (Daithi McCallion 59), Callum Gillen; Tiernan McKinney, Mark Mbule (Liam Mullan 50).

Referee: Packie Coll.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media