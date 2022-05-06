Second-half goals seal Bonagee United's place in another Cup final

Three second half goals fired Bonagee United into the final of the Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup

Bonagee United 4

Derry City Reserves 1

The 2019 Knockalla winners booked a return to the final after pulling away in the second half.

Jason Gibson’s men also have finals of the North West of Ulster Intermediate and Donegal News USL League Cups to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Bonagee had to come from behind in Thursday’s semi-final. Tiernan McKinney put Derry City in front when he lofted over the advancing Oisin Cannon.

The Dry Arch men drew level, though, when, after a Gareth Harkin cross was headed back out, Dan O’Donnell’s deflected effort flew in.

Bonagee turned the night on its head when Michael Funston’s cross was neatly turned home by Tony McNamee.

Roles were reversed when Funston slid in to finish a centre from McNamee.

Late in the game, Deano Larkin copper fastened the win with a diving header.

Bonagee await the winners of Wednesday’s meeting of Aileach FC and Kildrum Tigers in the final.

Bonagee United: Oisin Cannon; Jamie Lynagh, Darragh Ellison, Gareth Breslin (Duncan Patterson 90), Jack Parke; Gareth Harkin, Michael Funston (Sean Hume 85), Deano Larkin (Aidan McLaughlin 86), Micheál Doherty (Dan O’Donnell 21); Tony McNamee, Jordan Armstrong (Conor Duggan 80).

Derry City Reserves: Oisin Gibson; Caoimhin Porter (Leon Boyce 68), Matty Walker, Zach McFadden (Darragh Kelly 50), Fouad Basher; Adam Duffy, Ronan McAleer, Rory O'Donnell (Daithi McCallion 59), Callum Gillen; Tiernan McKinney, Mark Mbule (Liam Mullan 50).

Referee: Packie Coll.