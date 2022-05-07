Oldtown Celtic crowned champions as Glenea defeat Glencar

Oldtown Celtic have won Division 1 in the Saturday League.
Oldtown Celtic were crowned champions of the Glencar Inn Division One of the Donegal Saturday League on Friday night - without playing.
Their title rivals Glencar Celtic suffered a 3-2 loss to Glenea United at Glasserchoo, meaning Oldtown cannot be caught.
Oldtown travel to Milford United knowing they have already secured the silverware.
On the back of a defeat to Carrowmena in last weekend’s Ulster Junior Shield final, Glencar went down in Pairc Joe.
Cathal McGeever, Calvin Murray and Ciaran Coll bagged the goals for Glenea.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.