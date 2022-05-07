Search

07 May 2022

Oldtown Celtic crowned champions as Glenea defeat Glencar

Oldtown Celtic have won Division 1 in the Saturday League.

Chris McNulty

Oldtown Celtic were crowned champions of the Glencar Inn Division One of the Donegal Saturday League on Friday night - without playing.

Their title rivals Glencar Celtic suffered a 3-2 loss to Glenea United at Glasserchoo, meaning Oldtown cannot be caught.

Oldtown travel to Milford United knowing they have already secured the silverware.

On the back of a defeat to Carrowmena in last weekend’s Ulster Junior Shield final, Glencar went down in Pairc Joe.

Cathal McGeever, Calvin Murray and Ciaran Coll bagged the goals for Glenea.

