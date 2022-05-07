Search

07 May 2022

Harron header sees Copany Rovers pip Dunlewey Celtic to title

Glen Harron hit the only goal of the game as Copany win the Saturday League Division Two title as Dunlewey left curse the one that got away

Harron header sees Copany Rovers pip Dunlewey Celtic to title

Copany Rovers celebrate winning the Old Orchard Saturday League Division Two title

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at Glentornan Park

07 May 2022 6:19 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Only when, after 97 minutes, Dessie McLaughlin blew the whistle, could Copany Rovers rejoice.

Dunlewey Celtic 0

Copany Rovers 1

Glen Harron’s goal, in the 36th minute of this title decider secured the Old Orchard Saturday League Division Two title for the south Donegal men.

Harron’s header proved the only goal of the game, but there was drama aplenty against the backdrop of mist-capped Errigal.

Dunlewey threw the kitchen sink and its contents in search of an equaliser.

Shamrock Rovers end up comfortable winners over Finn Harps

Danny Mandroiu's first half brace set the Tallaght side to a 3-1 win, with Mark Anthony McGinley in the Harps goal performing heroics to keep the score down

Time stood still in the 96th minute when Brendan McGeady’s cross from the left hung in the air. Substitute Lorcan Gallagher rose to flick a header goalward. Oisin Bryson, the Copany goalkeeper, was beaten, but the crossbar came to the rescue.

Four inches from glory. For Dunlewey, the margin must’ve felt like the 751 metres of the majestic mountain across Lough Nacung.

So thin were the margins in this title race, John Joe McCafferty, the Donegal League Chairman who was present with the metalwork, wouldn’t have had time to knot ribbons on the handles.

Goalscorer Glen Harron with his family after the game

Dunlewey needed only a point and it was they who began with the seemingly greater purpose.

Eamonn Collum saw a shot saved by Bryson and the follow-up by Conor McMahon was wide.

Daniel Coll’s effort from distance rose much too high while a teasing Christopher Cannon corner lacked only a finishing touch.

Joseph Devenney did get on the end of a McGeady cross, but couldn’t steer home.

Against the run of play, Copany took the lead. Darren Kilpatrick, who played through the pain barrier of a shoulder injury, floated a free kick into the danger zone and Harron’s glancing header flew to the net.

Late in the half, veteran Copany defender Thomas Given had to hack clear when Bryson parried from Paul Coll.

Dunlewey Celtic

Collum riffled into the side netting and the same player fired over from a free kick just after the hour.

The drama had still to begin but Copany clung on for dear life.

Dunlewey must go again and face Drumoghill FC Reserves in a play-off to see who clinches the second automatic promotion slot.


Dunlewey Celtic: Daniel Roarty, Christopher Cannon, Brendan McGeady, Ronan McDevitt, Patrick McGeady, Daniel Coll (Lorcan Gallagher 85), Joseph Devenney, Paul Coll, Eamonn Collum, Conor McMahon (Ryan Coll 66), Keith Sweeney.

Copany Rovers: Oisin Bryson, Dane Travers, JP Hanna, Thomas Given, Darren Kilpatrick, Dale Duncan (David Harron 73), Calvin Kiely, Daire Quinn, Glen Harron, Ethan Gallagher (Graham Harron 63), Daniel Brogan (Lochlainn Dunlop 85).

Referee: Dessie McLaughlin.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media