Search

08 May 2022

Timing everything for Glen Harron and Copany Rovers

Harron was the match winner on Saturday as Copany Rovers edged Dunlewey Celtic to win the Old Orchard Saturday League Division 2 title

Timing everything for Glen Harron and Copany Rovers

Copany Rovers goalscorer Glen Harron with his family after the game.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at Glentornan Park

08 May 2022 11:43 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

He’s been doing it all season, but Glen Harron popped up on Saturday when it mattered most.

With the Old Orchard Saturday League Division 2 title up for grabs between its two remaining protagonists, Harron provided the champagne moment.

In heading home Darren Kilpatrick’s perfectly-weighted free kick, Harron edged Copany Rovers past Dunlewey Celtic, hoisting them to the top on the season’s final day.

Harron header sees Copany Rovers pip Dunlewey Celtic to title

Glen Harron hit the only goal of the game as Copany win the Saturday League Division Two title as Dunlewey left curse the one that got away

“It was a great ball in,” Harron said.

“I just tried to time my run.

It’s a great result and hopefully we can keep going.

“It means a lot. This is the first time in a few years that I’ve played. It’s a brand new team and it’s nice to win the League.”

Harron’s father, Roy, scored Copany’s first ever goal in the Donegal League, back in October 1988.

Thomas Given, now 51, was there too in ’88 and played alongside Kilpatrick at the heart of Copany’s rearguard.

Copany won Sunday League Division 2 crowns in 1991 and 2014 and recently switched to the Saturday League.

The weekend’s success came after a tough season, their fingers only tightening on the silverware when Dunlewey sub Lorcan Gallagher headed against the crossbar in the 96th minute.

It’s a Given: Copany Rovers’ marathon man reflects on 34 seasons

Thomas Given has been playing with Copany Rovers since their formation in 1988

“There were a lot of nerves going at the end,” Harron, Copany’s top scorer, says.

“Boys were on the edge of their seats.

“It was tough. They had us under a lot of pressure at the end. I thought we might have lost it, but we stuck it out and held on for what we needed.

“We played Dunlewey on the first day of the season and it was a 2-2 draw.

“There was nothing in it that day and it could have been any result in this one too.

“It was a great League. We’ve been chasing them all year and we knocked them off at the last one.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Isaac Butt points the way once again

Chairman of the Ballybofey, Stranorlar and District Histporical Society, Gerard Doherty, left with newly elected president of the Donegal Historical Society, Rev Raymond Blair and Kathleen Phelan

Local News

Isaac Butt points the way once again

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media