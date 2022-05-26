Bonagee aim for semi-final spot in FAI Women’s Intermediate Cup

Bonagee United are Donegal’s only remaining representatives in the FAI Women’s Intermediate Cup, where they take on Sportslink at Santry in Sunday’s quarter-final tie, 2pm.



Chris McNulty’s side reached the same stage of the competition back in 2019, losing out to a TEK United side who went the whole way. The Bonagee manager used that experience - it was the furthest the club had ever progressed in the national competition, a feat they’ve now matched - to continue to the push for national success.



“At the start of this season, the first night out, I told the squad that I believed we were capable of making an impact in the competition,” McNulty said. “We had a good team three years ago and since then have worked on the squad.”





Following a bye in the first round, Bonagee held their nerve to overcome Conn Rangers from Mayo at Dry Arch Park on penalties in round two, playing out a 3-3 draw, with Lauren Harper, Amanda Callaghan and Deborah Kerrigan all scoring.

Goalkeeper Aleysia Alcorn was the shoot-out hero, saving Conn’s third kick.



The round of 16 saw a 4-1 win at Lagan Harps, with Bronagh Gallagher bagging a hat-trick. Siobhan Sweeney was also a goalscorer after Tammie Kerr had opened the scoring for the Manorcunningham-based side.



In the Donegal Women’s League, Bonagee and Lagan are currently joint top with five to play. The sides are due to meet in Bonagee in July. Niamh Mailey, a former Donegal GAA goalkeeper who lined out with Sion Swifts most recently, is a welcome addition with the likes of Ciana Brogan, Harper, Gallagher, Callaghan and Shannon McBride have all added experience.

Harper and Brogan have played international football for Ireland Schoolgirls.



Then, the harvest from the club’s underage structure has seen vice-captain Caitlin Hume, Hannah Hopkins, Amy Callaghan, Avan Doherty and Kelsee Fay come through the ranks. Kaneshia McKinney, who was part of the FAI Schools’ U-15 management team in their Bob Docherty Cup success in Newcastle last month, skippers the side, as she does with St Eunan’s, who she helped to the Donegal IFC title last season.



McNulty is assisted by Fanad United FAI Intermediate Cup winning goalkeeper Bosco Gallagher, with Emma Doherty and Chantelle Grant also on the management team and Mickey McGlynn is the team physio.



From a local historical perspective, Lagan Harps’ 2010 side were the last Donegal victors in the competition, following on from Kilmacrennan Celtic a year beforehand. Letterkenny Rovers were winners in both 1999 and 2001.

Bonagee United squad: Niamh Mailey, Catherine Fletcher, Aleysia Alcorn, Siobhan Sweeney, Amy Thompson, Caitlin Hume, Coilín Hume, Kaneshia McKinney, Shannon McBride, Ava Doherty, Ciana Brogan, Hannah Hopkins, Amy Callaghan, Eva Harvey, Kelsee Fay, Amanda Callaghan, Keri Sweeney, Julie McCloy, Natalie McFadden, Deborah Kerrigan, Caoimhne Heron, Gabrielle O’Donnell, Lauren Harper, Bronagh Gallagher.