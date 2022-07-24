Georgie Kelly hits fifth pre-season goal as Rotherham get set for Championship

Georgie Kelly scored his fifth pre-season goal on Saturday as Rotherham United defeated Crewe Alexandra.

The Tooban man has been in excellent form this summer as Rotherham prepare for life in the Sky Bet Championship.

In April, Kelly hit a memorable debut goal, the strike to seal promotion from League One in a 2-0 win over Gillingham at Priestfield Stadium. Injury had kept Kelly waiting in the wings after his move from Bohemians in January.

The 25-year-old has been showing his worth to Paul Warne, the Millers manager, in pre-season.

On Saturday, Kelly struct the second goal in a 2-1 win over Crewe at Gresty Road.

Conor Washington opened the scoring after just 40 seconds and Kelly added a second, heading home from a Shane Ferguson cross in the 39th minute. Daniel Agyei pulled a goal back, but the pair of first-half goals secured the win.

Last Tuesday, Kelly netted in a 2-2 draw with Doncaster having scored twice in a 2-0 win over Fleetwood in Croatia. In Rotherham’s opening game of their pre-season campaign, Kelly also bagged a goal in a 4-2 win over Parkgate.

Rotherham get their Championship campaign underway on Saturday when they welcome Swansea City to the New York Stadium.