Search

28 Jul 2022

Shane Blaney scores as Sligo Rovers dump Motherwell out of Europe

On a famous night at The Showgrounds, Shane Blaney netted as Sligo sent Motherwell packing from the Europa Conference League

Shane Blaney scores as Sligo Rovers dump Motherwell out of Europe

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

28 Jul 2022 11:23 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Shane Blaney scored as Sligo Rovers dumped Scottish Premier League Motherwell out of the Europa Conference League.

Blaney scored the opening goal in a famous 2-0 win for the Bit O’Red at The Showgrounds.

Aidan Keena’s goal in the first leg at Fir Park had given Sligo a slight edge.

A sold-out Showgrounds shook when Blaney broke the deadlock.

Liam Kelly, the Motherwell goalkeeper, could only watch in horror as Blaney fired a free kick to the net.

A superbly-hit shot swirled past the helpless Kelly and Sligo were now in a firm command.

In added time, Max Mata made the win safe when he struck a second.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media