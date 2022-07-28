Shane Blaney scores as Sligo Rovers dump Motherwell out of Europe

Shane Blaney scored as Sligo Rovers dumped Scottish Premier League Motherwell out of the Europa Conference League.
Blaney scored the opening goal in a famous 2-0 win for the Bit O’Red at The Showgrounds.
Aidan Keena’s goal in the first leg at Fir Park had given Sligo a slight edge.
A sold-out Showgrounds shook when Blaney broke the deadlock.
Liam Kelly, the Motherwell goalkeeper, could only watch in horror as Blaney fired a free kick to the net.
A superbly-hit shot swirled past the helpless Kelly and Sligo were now in a firm command.
In added time, Max Mata made the win safe when he struck a second.
Gardí and the emergency services at Bunawillian bridge, Meenbanad earlier this week the scene of the crash at
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.