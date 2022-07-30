Watch: McGuinness goal and Emma Doherty brace sees Sligo topple champs Shels

Emma Doherty of Sligo Rovers, left, celebrates with teammate Lauren Boles after scoring her side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity Women's National League match against Shelbourne
A host of Donegal players played their part as Sligo Rovers came back from two down to defeat champions Shelbourne 3-2 in the Women's National League at the Showgrounds.
In their first season in the senior league, Steve Feeney's Sligo team were in serious bother just 19 minutes in with Pearl Slatterty and Alex Kavanagh scoring for the current league leaders for a 2-0 lead.
However, Greencastle's Gemma McGuinness pulled on back for the home team in first half injury time and then, after the break, Emma Doherty from Buncrana struck twice, in the 53rd and 61st minutes to give Sligo an unlikely victory.
46 nóim #WNL @sligorovers 1 @shelsfc 2— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 30, 2022
Ó bhó go deo!
Cúl ag Sligeach díreach roimh leath-ama.
Gemma McGuinness scores for Sligo Rovers just ahead of the half time whistle@LoiWomen
Beo / Live ar @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/0vO6OUKiIP
52 nóim #WNL @sligorovers 2@shelsfc 2— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 30, 2022
Tá seastáin ardaithe i Sligeach!
Cúl den chéad scoth ag Emma Doherty ⚽
Sligo Rovers putting on some show for the crowd in the Showgrounds @LoiWomen
Beo / Live ar @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/N6DVKcdEZj
59 nóim #WNL @sligorovers 3@shelsfc 2— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 30, 2022
Cúl EILE ag Emma Doherty ⚽
A second goal from Emma Doherty puts the home side Sligo Rovers ahead of Shels @LoiWomen
Beo / Live ar @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/cEswrmiJBm
Amy Boyle-Carr from Glenties was making her first appearance for Sligo having joined the club in the week, while Paula McGrory from Illies was also in the starting XI. Fiona Doherty, a Letterkenny-based Garda from Mayo, was a second half substitute.
