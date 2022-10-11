Search

12 Oct 2022

Watch: Barrett - 'I’m dedicating it to those 10 beautiful souls who perished'

Amber Barrett was draped in a Donegal flag and remembered everyone back home as she conducted the postmatch interviews as her goal sent the Republic of Ireland to the Fifa Women's World Cup finals for the first time

Watch: Barrett - 'I’m dedicating it to those 10 beautiful souls who perished'

Amber Barrett celebrates her goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off match against Scotland by touching the black armband worn by the team in memory of those who died in Creeslough

Reporter:

Alan Foley

11 Oct 2022 11:54 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The tears were welling in the eyes of Amber Barrett as her goal sent the Republic of Ireland to the Fifa Women’s World Cup for the first time - dedicating the goal to those people who sadly passed away and anyone affected by the Creeslough tragedy on Friday.

Barrett, who is from Milford, was a second half substitute at Hampden Park against Scotland and scored the only goal, as well as picking up the player of the match award.

“I know Creeslough like the back of my hand,” she said, with her mother Jacqui from Doe Point. “Both my grandparents are Creeslough born and bred. I spent my whole upbringing there, spending my summers and Christmases there when I got back from football. I know people who died in the tragedy. 

“I know people affected by the tragedy. I know people who were first one the scene at the tragedy. I’ve not been able to put words about it. There’s been a sombreness about me the last few days. This is the best day of my life in terms of what we have done for football but when you put it into perspective, we don’t scratch the surface on what has happened over there on Friday. 

“This result, this game, that goal, this award, I’m dedicating it to those 10 beautiful souls who perished on Friday. For all their families, I know they touched our lives. This is for Creeslough. This is for Donegal.”


Barrett admitted the last week has been difficult in the wake of the tragedy that saw 10 people lose their lives following an explosion at a service station in Creeslough. Her goal on 72 minutes put Ireland in pole position, although the final stages, she admitted, were nervous as Scotland pushed for a goal that would bring extra-time.

“You know I  talk a lot but right now I don’t have anything to say,” she added. “That was the longest 20 minutes of my life. I won’t lie to you. I kept checking the clock every 30 seconds and only 10 were going. I do not know what we have just done. I cannot believe it. This is for everyone, all the young kids growing up and this is something they can dream of.”


Niamh McDaid from Carndonagh is the squad's StatSports technician, while Greencastle's Roma McLaughlin and Ciara Grant from Letterkenny were also part of the squad. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media