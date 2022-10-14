Donegal trio to the fore for Ireland at European Deaf Championship Futsal finals

The Irish team celebrate their win in Italy PHOTO: DEAF SPORTS IRELAND
Ramelton’s Catherine Grier was a goalscorer as the Ireland Women’s Deaf Futsal team opened their EDSO European Deaf Championship Futsal 2022 finals in style against Israel on Thursday.
The Girls in Green were 5-0 winners in their opening match of the competition in Montesilvano in Italy, with Rebekah Grant grabbing a hat-trick with Leah McMonagle from Raphoe Town making her debut and Drumbar United’s Teagan O’Reilly. Grier plays for Lagan Harps.
Ireland now face 2018 European finalists Germany on Saturday, kicking off at 2:20pm Irish time before taking on Spain, who were third four years ago, then on Sunday at 1:30pm.
The result marks a continuation of an excellent week for Women’s football, with the Irish senior team qualifying for the Fifa World Cup finals for the first time in their history.
Catherine Grier, Leah McMonagle and Teagan O'Reilly
Amber Barrett from Milford scored the winning goal in their 1-0 win in Scotland on Tuesday, with Ciara Grant from Letterkenny and Greencastle native Roma McLaughlin members of the squad. Niamh McDaid from Carndonagh, who is a Sport Scientist at StatSports, is also part of the official party.
Hugh Kelly (inset) who will laid to rest this morning after Requiem Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.