14 Oct 2022

Donegal trio to the fore for Ireland at European Deaf Championship Futsal finals

Catherine Grier from Ramelton and Lagan Harps was on the mark in a 5-0 win over Israel in Italy, with Leah McMonagle of Raphoe Town and Drumbar United’s Teagan O’Reilly also flying the flag for Donegal

Donegal trio to the fore for Ireland at European Deaf Championship Futsal finals

The Irish team celebrate their win in Italy PHOTO: DEAF SPORTS IRELAND

Reporter:

Alan Foley

14 Oct 2022 11:54 AM

Ramelton’s Catherine Grier was a goalscorer as the Ireland Women’s Deaf Futsal team opened their EDSO European Deaf Championship Futsal 2022 finals in style against Israel on Thursday.

The Girls in Green were 5-0 winners in their opening match of the competition in Montesilvano in Italy, with Rebekah Grant grabbing a hat-trick with Leah McMonagle from Raphoe Town making her debut and Drumbar United’s Teagan O’Reilly. Grier plays for Lagan Harps.

Ireland now face 2018 European finalists Germany on Saturday, kicking off at 2:20pm Irish time before taking on Spain, who were third four years ago, then on Sunday at 1:30pm.

The result marks a continuation of an excellent week for Women’s football, with the Irish senior team qualifying for the Fifa World Cup finals for the first time in their history.

Catherine Grier, Leah McMonagle and Teagan O'Reilly
 
 

Amber Barrett from Milford scored the winning goal in their 1-0 win in Scotland on Tuesday, with Ciara Grant from Letterkenny and Greencastle native Roma McLaughlin members of the squad. Niamh McDaid from Carndonagh, who is a Sport Scientist at StatSports, is also part of the official party. 

