Mark Coyle helps take Shelbourne to FAI Cup final date with Derry City

Mark Coyle of Shelbourne celebrates at the final whistle of the Extra.ie FAI Cup Semi-Final match against Waterford FC
Mark Coyle was part of the Shelbourne side who sealed their place in the FAI Cup final courtesy of a 1-0 semi-final win at Waterford on Sunday.
Burt native Coyle played in central midfield for Damien Duff’s side at the RSC, where a goal by Gavin Molloy on 15 minutes was enough to seal their passage to the final, where they will face Derry City at the Aviva Stadium on November 13.
The Candystripes, who are still in with a shout in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division just three points behind Shamrock Rovers, who they face in their second last fixture on October 30, beat Treaty United 2-1.
A minute’s silence was observed before kick-off at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, with Jamie McGonigle and Brandon Kavanagh scoring in the eighth and 19th minute respectively. The Limerick side pulled one back from an Enda Curran penalty but the second half brought no more goals.
