Search

18 Oct 2022

Irish FA Academy and FAI Exchange Programme takes place in Buncrana

The IFA delegation were extremely well received at Maginn Park with a warm and friendly welcome from both the hosts from both Finn Harps FC and Buncrana and Carlow/Kilkenny FC

Irish FA Academy and FAI Exchange Programme takes place in Buncrana

Reporter:

Contributor

18 Oct 2022 9:24 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The first exchange fixture between the Irish FA Academy and the FAI was held at the excellent Maginn Park Stadium, Buncrana on Saturday.

The pitch was in excellent condition to host Finn Harps and Carlow Kilkenny FC in an EA Sports FAI National League u17 game. The home side had an impressive 5-1 victory to end the season in style.

The IFA Academy travelling party included referee Finton Coyle (a local Derry man from North West Referees’ Association), Jonny Cartmill (Mid Ulster Referees’ Association) and Andrew Beattie (Fermanagh and Western Referees’ Association), plus Academy Director Ian Getty and Coach Basil Marshall.



The group were extremely well received with a warm and friendly welcome from both the hosts and Carlow/Kilkenny FC. Both clubs are to be congratulated on the sportsmanship displayed by the players and coaches, throughout the game.

The IFA group passed on a card and small donation to Finn Harps, towards the club’s fundraising appeal for the recent Creeslough disaster. Carlow/Kilkenny FC presented a wreath prior to kick-off to the Finn Harps captain.



The final part of the event was to visit the nearby Inishowen Gateway Hotel for a superb evening meal for the travelling party-the perfect location to participate in the post-match coaching report, delivered by Coach Basil Marshall.

An excellent opportunity for the Referee Academy team to meet new teams, players, coaches and to operate in a different Development league. Also, to benefit from the post-match interview with an excellent referee coach. Special mention to Shane Bradley and Paddy McDaid from Finn Harps FC, for their welcome and support throughout the day.



Thank you also to Ian Stokes and Rob Hennessey from the FAI for arranging the fixture and for this opportunity. The Irish FA look forward to hosting a similar fixture in Northern Ireland for the FAI referees in the near future

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media