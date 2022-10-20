Donegal delight as trio help Ireland to the World Cup qualification

The Ireland Women’s Deaf Futsal team are bound for the World Cup finals with three Donegal players part of the squad that secured qualification.

On Wednesday, Ireland defeated Sweden 5-2 at the EDSO European Deaf Championship Futsal 2022 at Montesilvano in Italy. Ireland had reached the quarter-finals, beaten by Poland, before their play-off win over Sweden, with Ramelton’s Catherine Grier scoring twice.

Grier was also a goalscorer as the team opened the competition in style against Israel on Thursday last. The Girls in Green were 5-0 winners in their opening match of the competition, with Rebekah Grant grabbing a hat-trick with Leah McMonagle from Raphoe Town making her debut and Drumbar United’s Teagan O’Reilly also part of the squad. Grier plays for Lagan Harps.

Catherine Grier, Leah McMonagle and Teagan O'Reilly

Ireland lost out to 2018 European finalists Germany on Saturday 8-6 and were defeated 5-2 by Spain, who were third four years ago, on Sunday.

A fine 4-0 win over Switzerland on Monday meant Ireland took on reigning champions Poland on Tuesday, where their hopes were dashed in a 6-0 loss. However, the best was yet to come as they beat Sweden to book their final tickets.