Finn Harps concede late equaliser at Bohemians and are back at the bottom

On a soaking night in Phibsboro, Finn Harps plunged perilously close to the Premier Division’s relegation quicksands.

Bohemians 2

Finn Harps 2

Goals from Ethan Boyle and Filip Mihaljević in the space of three second half minutes looked to have been sending Harps to a priceless away win at Bohemians - but disaster struck late.a

Harps had come from behind after Ethon Varian opened the scoring but, just as the clock ticked into its 90th minute, Bohs drew level.

Goalkeeper James McKeown came out of his area in an attempt to meet a searching diagonal ball forward. McKeown misjudged and Declan McDaid had the simple task of rolling home what could be a damaging equaliser. There was more than a hint of a offside, but the flag stayed down.

With relegation-rivals UCD defeating Drogheda United, Harps were left to rue a spurned penalty in the first half. Harps have two games to play, but now trail UCD by two points. Lose against UCD in Ballybofey next week and Harps will be handed their coats from the top flight cloakroom.

Declan Devine, Derry City’s FAI Cup winning manager in 2012, was appointed as Bohs manager earlier this week, succeeding Keith Long at the helm.

The first goal of his tenure arrived just past the hour mark. Kris Twardekw whipped in from the aright-hand side and Varian was allowed too much time as he ghosted in to turn past McKeown for his first Bohs goal.

Varian’s 63rd minute goal had Devine seeming on course for a a win on his first outing as the Bohemians manager.

Harps were level in the 76th minute when Boyle rose to head home from a Barry McNamee corner.

Bohs were still reeling when Mihaljević - who saw a 41st minute penalty saved by Tadgh Ryan - found himself in the clear. The Croatian kept his cool to tuck home.

Four minutes before half-time, Harps had been handed a huge chance of a breakthrough. Referee Ben Connolly deemed Mihaljević to have been upended and awarded the visitors a penalty.

Mihaljević stepped up, but a tame effort, in front of the drenched Harps support behind the goal, was saved by Tadhg Ryan.

Three minutes beforehand, Harps also went close, but Ryan saved from Barry McNamee, who pounced on an off-cue kick-out from the home goalkeeper. McNamee’s stroked effort with his instep was saved by the advancing Ryan.

Like a dagger right through their arteries, news filtered through of Jack Keaney’s equaliser for UCD against Drogheda around the same time in proceedings.

There was little of note inside the opening half-an-hour, although Conor Tourish stepped in with a brave block to prevent an Ethon Varian shot from reaching its intended target.

Harps scrambled away when a deep Kris Twardek cross caused momentary panic at the far post.

Varian did have the ball in the net in the 34th minute, but Connolly had already shrilled the whistle for an infringement.

Without the injured Elie N’Zeyi, Horgan restored Ethan Boyle, Mihaljević and Rob Jones to his starting 11, although an injury forced the departure of Ryan Connolly in the 28th minute.

Jones flashed over in the early moments of the second half, but Bohs began to show the greater purpose.

James Clarke prodded wide at the back post before curling another just past the target from 20 yards.

The drama had yet to begin, but Harps leave the capital knowing well the meaning of UCD’s visit to Finn Park. Their future rests upon it.

Bohemians: Tadhg Ryan; Josh Kerr, Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly, Max Murphy (Jordan Doherty 85); Kris Twardek, Jordan Flores, James Clarke, Conor Levingston, Declan McDaid; Ethon Varian (Jamie Mullins 82).

Finn Harps: James McKeown; Ethan Boyle, Conor Tourish, Rob Slevin, Regan Donelon (Harry Nicholson 72); Gary Boylan, Ryan Connolly (Ryan Rainey 28); Filip Mihaljević, Dylan Duncan (Eric McWoods 65 (Jaime Siaj 72)), Barry McNamee; Rob Jones.

Referee: Ben Connolly.