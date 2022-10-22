Search

22 Oct 2022

Ireland will open their Fifa Women's World Cup against co-hosts Australia

After Amber Barrett's historic goal secured a place at the Fifa Women's World Cup first time ever, the Republic of Ireland side were drawn against Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group C

Donegal's Ireland players, from left, Amber Barrett, StatSports technician Niamh McDaid, Roma McLaughlin and Ciara Grant celebrate qualification at Hampden Park

Alan Foley

22 Oct 2022 9:54 AM

sport@donegallive.ie

The Republic of Ireland Women's National team will take on co-hosts Australia in their opening fixture of the Fifa 2023 Women's World Cup.

At the draw at Aotea Centre in Auckland, Vera Pauw's side were also drawn to play Canada and Nigeria in Group C, with the top two teams from each progressing to the last 16.

Therefore, Ireland will play co-hosts Australia at the Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, on the opening day, July 20, then will travel to the Perth Rectangular Stadium for their second match against Canada on July 26. Nigeria make up the group and they face the Girls in Green on July 31 at Lang Park, Brisbane.

Ireland were 1-0 winners in their play-off against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow earlier this month, with Amber Barrett scoring the only goal. The Milford native is joined in the squad by Letterkenny's Ciara Grant, who plays for Hearts, and Roma McLaughlin from Greencastle and Central Connecticut Blue Devils. The senior squad's StatSports technician is Niamh McDaid of Carndonagh.

It's Ireland's first ever participation at the Women's World Cup, which will have its 10th staging next summer. The competition runs from July 20 and August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

The full draw is
Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
Group B; Australia, Republic of Ireland, Canada, 
Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia Japan, 
Group D: England, Play-off winner B (Senegal, Haiti, Chile) China, Denmark
Group E: USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Play-off winner A (Cameroon, Thailand, Portugal)
Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Play-off winner C (Chinese Taipei, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea, Panama)
Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina 
Group H: Germany, South Korea, Columbia, Morocco

