Loreto Milford U-14s win Schools World Cup in Marbella

Loreto Community School Milford U-14s are celebrating winning the Schools World Cup at the Estadio de Atletismo de Estepona a Marbella.

Twenty-four second year students made the trip to Spain to participate in the competition, with the side having won the SFAI Ulster first year crown in 2021-22.

In fact, Loreto entered two squads in the competition, with 12 players in each and with both winning through to the final, there was an agreement to share the success between the group as a whole.

Therefore, following a 1-1 draw in the final, they were essentially competition winners and runners-up, receiving two trophies as a result.

There was a double reason to celebrate with Gavin McAteer winning the Golden Boot Award as the competition’s top scorer with seven goals. Alex Cullen will represent the Republic of Ireland next week in Poland with the U-14s

Only teams from 30 schools in each of the four different age categories - U-10, U-12, U-14 and U-16 - competed to be the first winner of the SFWC. The Loreto team were coached by Dave Butler, Gary Doherty, Joe MacBride and Martin McGrory, Noel Scott and Aidan Cannon.

Combined squads: Shane Orsi, Alex Cullen, Mark MacCleary, Charlie Gorman, Daithi McGlynn, Johnny McAteer, Shea Cannon, Ronan Cunningham, Flynn Nash, Brendan Cunningham, Conan Strain, Shay Gibbons, Enda Boyce, Ryan Orr, James Travers, Jake Burrows, Conor McLoughlin, Evan McDaid, Cillian Coyle, Shay Harkin, Rory Gibbons, Declan Moran, Caolan Scott, Gavin McAteer.