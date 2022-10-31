Search

31 Oct 2022

Loreto Milford U-14s win Schools World Cup in Marbella

Two sides from Loreto Milford qualified for the final of the Schools World Cup at the Estadio de Atletismo de Estepona a Marbella in Spain and shared both the winners' and runners-up trophies for cap a memorable weekend

Loreto Milford U-14s win Schools World Cup in Marbella

Loreto Milford celebrate their win at the Schools World Cup at the Estadio de Atletismo de Estepona a Marbella

Reporter:

Alan Foley

31 Oct 2022 1:47 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Loreto Community School Milford U-14s are celebrating winning the Schools World Cup at the Estadio de Atletismo de Estepona a Marbella.

Twenty-four second year students made the trip to Spain to participate in the competition, with the side having won the SFAI Ulster first year crown in 2021-22.

In fact, Loreto entered two squads in the competition, with 12 players in each and with both winning through to the final, there was an agreement to share the success between the group as a whole.

Therefore, following a 1-1 draw in the final, they were essentially competition winners and runners-up, receiving two trophies as a result. 

There was a double reason to celebrate with Gavin McAteer winning the Golden Boot Award as the competition’s top scorer with seven goals. Alex Cullen will represent the Republic of  Ireland next week in Poland with the U-14s

Only teams from 30 schools in each of the four different age categories - U-10, U-12, U-14 and U-16 - competed to be the first winner of the SFWC. The Loreto team were coached by Dave Butler, Gary Doherty, Joe MacBride and Martin McGrory, Noel Scott and Aidan Cannon. 

Combined squads: Shane Orsi, Alex Cullen, Mark MacCleary, Charlie Gorman, Daithi McGlynn, Johnny McAteer, Shea Cannon, Ronan Cunningham, Flynn Nash, Brendan Cunningham, Conan Strain, Shay Gibbons, Enda Boyce, Ryan Orr, James  Travers, Jake Burrows, Conor McLoughlin, Evan McDaid, Cillian Coyle, Shay Harkin, Rory Gibbons, Declan Moran, Caolan Scott, Gavin McAteer.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media